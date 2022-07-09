Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.57) to GBX 710 ($8.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 321 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.02. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 736 ($8.91).

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($60,892.47). Also, insider Sarah Gordon Wild acquired 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £49,801.86 ($60,307.41). Insiders have purchased a total of 29,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,797 over the last quarter.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

