Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.88) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.48) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.01).

LON VOD opened at GBX 128.46 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £36.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.44. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($460,371.16).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

