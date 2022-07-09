The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $16.36. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of -0.43.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

