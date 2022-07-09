BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.74. BAE Systems shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 2,171 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

