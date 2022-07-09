TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.67

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$130.67 and traded as high as C$130.99. TMX Group shares last traded at C$130.16, with a volume of 77,737 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$134.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.67. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6600005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

