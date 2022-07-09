Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $6.27. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 6,375 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of -0.19.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,992,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,928 shares of company stock valued at $902,700 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.