Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 225,597 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 68.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vista Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.