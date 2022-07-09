Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €114.00 ($118.75) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of DG stock opened at €88.18 ($91.85) on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($92.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.10.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

