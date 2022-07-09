Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

HBM stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $976.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

