Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Porch Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

PRCH opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 500,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 191,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.