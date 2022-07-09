Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€6.20” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.46) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.27) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.75) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.50) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.31) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.46) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €3.05 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of €7.02 ($7.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

