thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.15 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €12.15 ($12.66) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA opened at €5.45 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.27. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($28.14).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.