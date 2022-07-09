Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €245.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($255.21) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at €224.20 ($233.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €242.61. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

