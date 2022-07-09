Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, June 13th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €139.00 ($144.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.85. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

