UBS Group Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

UBS Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($307.29) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €224.20 ($233.54) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €223.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €242.61. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

