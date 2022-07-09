Critical Comparison: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19% Danske Bank A/S 30.22% 7.17% 0.32%

79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 6 3 1 2.15 Danske Bank A/S 3 3 1 0 1.71

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.54, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 2.90 $1.30 billion $1.17 10.49 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 1.77 $2.06 billion $1.11 6.26

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

