Reviewing Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41%

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $1.88 billion 1.72 $322.33 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.64 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Risk & Volatility

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tate & Lyle and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Tate & Lyle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company engages in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

