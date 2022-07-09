Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Rio2 from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of RIO opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$42.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

