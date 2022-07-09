Reviewing Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A American Public Education 3.09% 2.92% 1.79%

96.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Public Education $418.80 million 0.68 $17.75 million $0.80 18.79

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

American Public Education beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

