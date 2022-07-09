Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €179.81 and its 200-day moving average is €190.13.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

