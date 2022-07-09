Analyzing Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Tokuyama N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brambles and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 2 0 1 0 1.67 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Tokuyama’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $5.21 billion 2.03 $526.10 million N/A N/A Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.31 $230.63 million $1.61 3.86

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama.

Volatility & Risk

Brambles has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tokuyama pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brambles beats Tokuyama on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. The company serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Tokuyama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

