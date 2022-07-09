Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.