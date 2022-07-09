Financial Contrast: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CarGurus alerts:

This table compares CarGurus and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $951.37 million 2.89 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -31.34 BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.04 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.78

CarGurus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97% BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarGurus and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $42.73, indicating a potential upside of 84.25%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

CarGurus beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BIT Mining (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.