Comparing Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 23.50% 3.28% 0.83% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

61.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Fibra Danhos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.61 $68.35 million $0.71 13.52 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Fibra Danhos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

