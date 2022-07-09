Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.33.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

WHR stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average is $189.35.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

