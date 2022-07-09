SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.10.
SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
