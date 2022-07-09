BMO Capital Markets Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$37.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.11.

Shares of ALA opened at C$27.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.11. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$348,418.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

