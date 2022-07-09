Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$1.63 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alexco Resource to a hold rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AXU opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.1243636 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

