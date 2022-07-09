Scotiabank Lowers Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$803.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.31. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

