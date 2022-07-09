Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

