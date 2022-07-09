Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMMGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMMGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

