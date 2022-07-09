Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alexco Resource to a hold rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

TSE:AXU opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$2.88.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.1243636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

