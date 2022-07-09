Oddo Bhf Lowers Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

Aalberts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

