Critical Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

32.6% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old Point Financial and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.21 $8.44 million $1.42 17.45 Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 2.80 $104.00 million $3.73 8.16

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.32% 6.35% 0.57% Dime Community Bancshares 35.58% 14.40% 1.25%

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Old Point Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.