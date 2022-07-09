American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Critical Contrast

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

This table compares American Campus Communities and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 6.00% 1.81% 0.75% Vornado Realty Trust 11.96% 2.90% 0.90%

This table compares American Campus Communities and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $942.41 million 9.61 $35.49 million $0.40 162.28 Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 3.54 $176.00 million $0.65 45.09

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Campus Communities. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 5 1 0 2.17 Vornado Realty Trust 3 3 1 0 1.71

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $61.59, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats American Campus Communities on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.