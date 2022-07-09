Reviewing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 40.68% 16.51% 1.55% Webster Financial 19.35% 11.74% 1.22%

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.22 $46.71 million $5.51 8.07 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.15 $408.86 million $3.10 13.98

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 2 1 2.67

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Southern First Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

