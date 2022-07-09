Reviewing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -30.14% -53.56% -28.34%

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.47 -$487.00 million ($0.98) -1.95

EVCI Career Colleges has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVCI Career Colleges and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 3 1 0 0 1.25

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Volatility & Risk

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and Gaotu App, an interactive learning app to various student groups. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and develops and sells smart devices, such as multi-function translation pen, as well as teaching and learning tools, which includes smart learning machine. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

