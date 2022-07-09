Analyzing Bridgetown (BTWN) and Its Rivals

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 716 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridgetown Competitors
|108
|578
|911
|18
|2.52
Profitability
This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|-64.69%
|3.47%
|Bridgetown Competitors
|34.60%
|-24.92%
|2.90%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|$89.05 million
|19.10
|Bridgetown Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|-$149.35 million
|28.07
Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Bridgetown (Get Rating)
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
