NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

