North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE NOA opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

