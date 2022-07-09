Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 328,260.31% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.