APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

