Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

KSS stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

