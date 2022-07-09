Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ABEV stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

