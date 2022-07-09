Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

