Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as 26.90 and last traded at 26.85. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €28.20 ($29.38) to €28.00 ($29.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($31.25) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 26.99.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

