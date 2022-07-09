Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of STN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.