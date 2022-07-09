Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million.

TSE ARE opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$807.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.82. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$22.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.