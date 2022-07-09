ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $50.04. Approximately 101,137,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 101,737,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.
