Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Down 0.9%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 265,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 841,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $546.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ambac Financial Group ( NASDAQ:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.