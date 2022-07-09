Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Shares Up 1.3%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 28,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,101,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83.

Get Vivakor alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.